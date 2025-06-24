Inter Miami advances in the Club World Cup, Messi set to meet again with PSG

Published by Alejandro Baños 24 de junio, 2025

Inter Miami remains in the fight for the FIFA Club World Cup title after drawing against Palmeiras (2-2). The result helped the American side advance to the round of 16, where they will face UEFA Champions League winner Paris Saint-Germain.

Luis Suárez was the star of the match. The Uruguayan striker assisted teammate Tadeo Allende for Inter Miami's first goal (16th minute) and was the scorer of the second goal (65th).

"I'm happy for the team's sacrifice and work, but we leave with a bit of a bitter taste because we had the victory there to finish first," Suárez said after the match.

Palmeiras' goals were scored by Paulinho (80') and Maurício (87'), which put some suspense in the closing stages.

"Unfortunately, we had the match in our hands and we couldn't hold on. The opponent also plays. It is an opponent that is organized and has depth. In the end, they took more risks, and it was difficult for us with the fatigue," said Inter Miami manager Javier Mascherano.

Messi and PSG meet again

In the round of 16, the "Garzas" are awaited by PSG. The star of Inter Miami, Leo Messi, will face the team he played with for two seasons (2021-2022 and 2022-2023) and with which he won two Ligue 1 titles and a French Super Cup.

It will not be the only reunion. Messi, along with Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suárez will come face to face with PSG's coach, Spaniard Luis Enrique Martinez, who coached them at FC Barcelona.

Mascherano, during his playing days, was also coached by Luis Enrique for the Spanish team. The clash between Inter Miami and PSG will be played on June 29 in Atlanta.

Atlético Madrid out of the Club World Cup

Atlético Madrid put an end to their stay in the USA. The red and white team defeated Botafogo (1-0), although the result was not enough to continue in the Club World Cup.

The resounding defeat (4-0) suffered against PSG on the first matchday was ultimately insurmountable for Atlético Madrid.

"I'm proud of the guys' work. We gave absolutely everything we had. We won two out of three games and sadly we're out," Atlético Madrid manager Diego Pablo Simeone said. Antoine Griezmann scored the only goal of the match.

The red-and-whites finished with the same number of points as PSG and Botafogo in their group, but goal difference was what sent Atlético Madrid packing.

Botafogo will face Palmeiras in the round of 16 on June 28 in Philadelphia.