US beats Saudi Arabia 1-0 to advance to Gold Cup quarterfinals

Published by Víctor Mendoza 20 de junio, 2025

The United States defeated Saudi Arabia 1-0 on Thursday in the second match of the Gold Cup group stage at Q2 Stadium in Austin, with Chris Richards scoring the winning goal to help the team qualify for the quarterfinals.

The team, led by Argentine coach Mauricio Pochettino, controlled possession but struggled to find clarity in the penalty area.

Saudi Arabia played like a team focused on minimizing defensive mistakes and aiming to win on the counterattack.

However, they were unable to create clear-cut chances on a night when the U.S. defense had little work to do.

A set piece made the difference. In the 63rd minute, midfielder Sebastian Berhalter delivered a cross into the heart of the box, where Chris Richards headed it in to beat Nawaf Al-Aqidi and score the winning goal.

Richards, 25, scored his first Gold Cup goal for the United States and only his second career goal for the national team.

Down the stretch, Hervé Renard’s team pushed for an equalizer with a physical style that sparked skirmishes but produced few shots on goal.

Group D standings leave the United States in first place with six points, while Saudi Arabia is in second despite the loss—thanks to a 1-1 tie between Haiti and Trinidad and Tobago at Shell Energy Stadium in Houston, Texas.

After matchday 3, the United States needs only a draw to secure first place, while Trinidad and Tobago and Saudi Arabia face off in a direct battle for qualification.