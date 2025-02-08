Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 8 de febrero, 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder clinched their lead in the NBA Western Conference after beating the Toronto Raptors 121-109 on Friday.

It was a double celebration for the Thunder, as Chet Holmgren made his return to the court. The 22-year-old played 22 minutes in his first game since suffering a fractured pelvis on November 10, which kept him out for 39 games, according to AFP reports.

The 2.16-meter tall center, while not contributing much offensively with just points (2-5 from the court), played a key defensive role, recording five rebounds, two steals, and four blocks. Holmgren is a crucial asset for the Thunder as they look to translate their strong regular-season performance into a deep playoff run.

The Thunder's leader, Canadian point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scored 25 points and made six assists. Forward Jalen Williams was the game’s top scorer with 27 points.

Oklahoma City has now won four in a row. On Saturday, the team will play the Memphis Grizzlies, its main rival in the West, with a comfortable 6.5-win lead.

Hornets win at the buzzer

One of Friday's most exciting finishes took place on Charlotte's home court, where the local Hornets beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-116, ending six straight losses.

Point guard De'Aaron Fox (22 points), the Spurs' newest signing this week, scored a mid-range shot to put the visitors ahead 116-114 with just 8.1 seconds left on the clock.

On Charlotte's final possession, LaMelo Ball drove to the basket, attracting multiple defenders before passing the ball to the corner for Miles Bridges, who sank the game-winning three-pointer with 1.1 seconds remaining.

Bridges and Ball were the Hornets’ lead scorers, with 25 and 24 points, while rookie Stephon Castle was the Spurs' leader with 33.

Frenchman Victor Wembanyama, who will make his debut in an All-Star Game next week, finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks.

Miracle in Phoenix

In the East, Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Washington Wizards 134-124.

Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, with 33 and 27 points, secured the sixth win in the last seven games for the Cavs. The Wizards put up a solid fight thanks to point guard Jordan Poole, who scored an NBA-record 45 points.

In Atlanta, the Hawks overcame a huge third-quarter deficit and beat the Milwaukee Bucks, who were missing Giannis Antetokounmpo for the third straight game due to a calf problem, 115-110.

With Damian Lillard (23 points and 10 assists) leading the way, Milwaukee got to within 21 points at the start of the third quarter but Atalanta pulled it together thanks to Trae Young (24 and 7) for a win that leaves them in playoff positions.

The toughest loss on Friday was for the Philadelphia 76ers who, even with their stars Joel Embiid and Paul George, lost 125-112 to the Detroit Pistons.

The Sixers were on the brink of disaster, trailing by 34 points, but Embiid sparked a comeback in the third quarter, scoring 20 of his 23 points to rally his team.

For the hosts, who were missing All-Star point guard Cade Cunningham, shooting guard Malik Beasley stepped up with an impressive 36 points.

In the end, the Phoenix Suns triumphed over the Utah Jazz 135-127, fueled by Devin Booker's 47 points and a last-second miracle from Grayson Allen. The shooting guard hit two three-pointers in the final two seconds to force overtime, where the Suns secured a crucial victory despite the absences of Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.