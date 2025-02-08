Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 8 de febrero, 2025

With Esmil Rogers named MVP of the game and the legendary Albert Pujols managing the team, the Dominican Republic clinched another Caribbean Series title on Friday. The Dominican squad triumphed over host Mexico, winning 1-0 at the Águilas' home stadium in Mexicali.

In a tense pitching duel, Junior Lake scored the game’s only run in the top of the third inning, according to AFP reports.

Rogers earned the win as the pitcher, with Jimmy Cordero securing the save. Manny Bañuelos took the loss.

In Pujols' first year as manager, the Leones del Escogido claimed their fifth Caribbean Series title, solidifying the Dominican Republic's status as the most successful country in the tournament's history with 23 titles.

The Leones del Escogido wrapped up the tournament with a 4-2 record, handing the Charros de Jalisco their only defeat and leaving them with a 5-1 record.