Puerto Rico beats Venezuela to finish third in the Caribbean Series

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

(AFP) With two home runs by Isan Díaz, the Mayaguez Indians of Puerto Rico beat the Cardinals of Lara of Venezuela 7x4 on Thursday in the third place game of the Caribbean Series 2025 played at El Nido de los Aguilas Stadium in Mexicali.

Díaz homered for the first time in the top of the second inning to right field and brought in Eddie Rosario to give the Puerto Rican team a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Indios opened the floodgates. Diaz made it 3-0 with his second home run, this time a solo blast, again to right field.

Later, Onix Vega and Jeremy Rivera also scored on a double by Emmanuel Rivera.

Rubén Castro made it 6-0 with a sacrifice fly by Anthony García.

The Cardenales team made their presence felt on the scoreboard at the end of the fourth inning, when Hernán Pérez made it 6-1, batting in José Rondón.

Rosario scored to make it 7-1 off a single by Vega in the fifth inning.

In its last offensive outburst, Venezuela made a late but dangerous comeback with a three-inning rally. Eduardo García singled after a hit by Jermaine Palacios, then Daniel Isturiz brought home Perez and Palacios to make the final score 7-4.

Luis Leroy Cruz, the Indios' starting pitcher, pitched three and one-third innings, with 70 pitches (40 strikes) and four strikeouts.

Ricardo Vélez was the winning pitcher with a save by Dereck Rodríguez.

Jimmy Endersby started for the Cardenales and took the loss with three and two-thirds innings on the mound. He recorded 81 pitches (52 strikes) and three strikeouts.

This Friday, the Leones del Escogido of the Dominican Republic will face the Charros de Jalisco of Mexico in the series finale.