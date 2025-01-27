NBA: Thunder bounce back with win over Blazers

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 27 de enero, 2025

After an unexpected stumble Thursday in Dallas, the Oklahoma City Thunder defeated the Portland Trail Blazers 118-108 in Sunday's lone NBA game.

Canadian point guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, the season's leading scorer, scored 35 points for the Thunder, theWestern Conference leaders with 37 wins and eight losses.

Portland, second-to-last in the division (17-29), was coming off its best run of the season, with four straight wins, and stood up to the Thunder until early in the fourth quarter.

Two free throws scored by Anfernee Simons brought the Blazers within five points (93-88) with nine minutes to play but a three-pointer by Jalen Williamsstopped the home side's advance.

Williams poured in 24 points for Oklahoma City while center Isaiah Hartenstein, back after a five-game absence with a calf injury, added 14 points, 12 rebounds and six assists.

Israel's Deni Avdija played his best game of the season for the Blazers with 28 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists while young point guard Scoot Henderson added 25 off the bench.

The NBA did not schedule any other games on Sunday, when the NFL conference finals.

The basketball league will expand the menu on Monday with a total of 12 games, including a matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Houston Rockets, the second-ranked teams in both conferences.