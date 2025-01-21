Ohio State Buckeyes win sixth college football national championship

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 21 de enero, 2025

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the CFP National Championship title after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 in the final. The game was played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

The Buckeyes, the eighth seed, took a comfortable lead at the end of the second quarter, but, predictably, Notre Dame did not give up and managed to close the gap to a single touchdown.

It was at that point that Ohio State began to suffer. However, it managed to hold off the onslaught by its rival and ended up taking the title.

"It's a great story about a group of guys who have overcome really tough situations. There was a time when a lot of people were writing us off, and we kept fighting. That's the reason you go into coaching, to see guys overcome things, learn life lessons and achieve their dreams. That's what happened tonight," said Ryan Day, Ohio State head coach.

With this new success, the Buckeyes now have six national titles. Since 2014, they had not managed to climb to the top.