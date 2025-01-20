Jokic and Antetokounmpo lead Nuggets and Bucks to victories

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 20 de enero, 2025

(AFP) The Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks secured commanding victories in Sunday's NBA Finals, fueled by stellar performances from their stars Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Nuggets triumphed 113-100 against the Orlando Magic, led by Nikola Jokic with 20 points, 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.

The Serbian center completed his 18th triple-double of the season, and third in a row, with 20 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Forward Christian Braun also added 20 points for Denver, while Canadian point guard Jamal Murray chipped in with 19.

Magic leader Paolo Banchero was limited to 10 points on 4-of-17 shooting (23%), while center Wendell Carter Jr. led Orlando with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

In Milwaukee, the Bucks beat the Philadelphia 76ers 123-109, who continue a steep decline without star players Joel Embiid and Paul George.

Antetokounmpo recorded 34 points, 15 rebounds, and six assists, while his teammate Damian Lillard added 25 points.

For Philadelphia, guard Tyrese Maxey scored 37 points and dished out 7 assists.

The Sixers have dropped six consecutive games and are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, outside the playoff spots, while the Bucks sit in fourth place in the same conference.

Clippers welcome Lakers

In Los Angeles, the Clippers hosted their neighbors, the Lakers, at the brand-new Intuit Dome for the first time, winning 116-102.

Guard Norman Powell scored 22 points for the Clippers, while Ivica Zubac contributed 21 points and grabbed 19 rebounds against his former team.

Home stars James Harden and Kawhi Leonard contributed 21 and 19 points, respectively, while LeBron James led the Lakers with 25 points and 11 assists.

Canadian Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a major contender to dethrone Jokic for the MVP, led the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 127-101 victory over the Brooklyn Nets.

The point guard posted 27 points and 10 assists after recovering from a wrist issue that caused him to miss Friday's loss to the Dallas Mavericks.

Alongside him, shooting guard Isaiah Joe added 24 points, including eight 3-pointers, as the Thunder dominated the West.

For the Nets, coached by Spaniard Jordi Fernandez, forward Cameron Johnson scored 15 points.

Meanwhile, the Miami Heat handed the San Antonio Spurs their third consecutive loss, 128-107.

Jimmy Butler, amid ongoing conflict with his franchise over his trade request, took just 7 shots in 28 minutes, scoring 8 points.

Victor Wembanyama recorded 21 points, 10 rebounds, and 1 block, marking his 75th consecutive game with at least one block.

Ranked twelfth in the West, the Spurs will look to snap their losing streak next week in Paris, where they will play two games against the Indiana Pacers.