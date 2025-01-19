Celtics lose to Hawks and Warriors worry about Curry's injury

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 19 de enero, 2025

The Atlanta Hawks edged out the Boston Celtics 119-115 in overtime on Saturday, as the Celtics watch the East-leading Cavaliers pull further ahead following their win over the Timberwolves. Meanwhile, Stephen Curry sustained a severe ankle sprain during the Golden State Warriors' victory.

In Boston, Trae Young fueled the Hawks with 28 points and 12 assists, guiding Atlanta to their third consecutive win. Jalen Johnson was also a key player for the Hawks. After a two-week absence, he scored 14 points and made 13 rebounds.

Additionally, Atlanta's defense stifled Boston's stars, Jayson Tatum (23 points) and Jaylen Brown (24), who struggled with a combined 16-of-48 shooting performance (33%) from the court. In a game featuring 17 lead changes, the Celtics nearly closed the gap to within 10 points in the final quarter but Atlanta forced overtime when Trae Young sank two free throws in the last few seconds.

Cavs bounce back and strengthen their lead in the East

The loss leaves Boston 6.5 games behind the Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers, who defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 124-117.

Donovan Mitchell bounced back from his disappointing performance against the Thunder on Thursday, scoring 36 points. Alongside him, point guard Darius Garland added 29 points, while Minnesota's star, Anthony Edwards, finished with 28.

Victory and a scare for the Warriors

In San Francisco, Jordan Poole scored 38 points for the Washington Wizards in front of his former Golden State Warriors fans, leading his team to a 122-114 victory.

Forward Andrew Wiggins scored 31 points, while Stephen Curry added 26. The game ended on a tense note for the Warriors, as Curry limped off the court after a collision with Poole in the final minutes.

Draymond Green, another key leader for the Warriors, also left the game due to a calf injury.

Suns beat Pistons

In another matchup, the Phoenix Suns edged out the Detroit Pistons 125-121, led by Kevin Durant's 36 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists. Devin Booker added 35 points, marking his fifth game with over 30 points.

For the Pistons, center Jalen Duren finished with a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Results of the day



Detroit Pistons - Phoenix Suns 121-125

Boston Celtics - Atlanta Hawks 115-119 (overtime)

Indiana Pacers - Philadelphia 76ers 115-102

Golden State Warriors - Washington Wizards 122-114

Cleveland Cavaliers - Minnesota Timberwolves 124-117

Portland Trail Blazers - Houston Rockets 103-125