Morant leads Grizzlies to victory over Timberwolves

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 12 de enero, 2025

Amid the postponement of three games due to the California fires, the Memphis Grizzlies bounced back from their loss to the Houston Rockets, edging out the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-125. The Grizzlies clinched the victory with a clutch basket in the final moments of the game.

In a closely contested matchup, the Grizzlies’ strong offensive paid off, with seven players scoring in the double digits. Jaren Jackson Jr. led the way with 33 points, marking the game's highest total. If they continue at this pace, they could make it to the playoffs.

Ja Morant played a huge role. Although he was not the Grizzlies' best player, which he usually is, his game winning basket with less than 20 seconds left tipped the scoreboard in Tennessee’s favor.

The Timberwolves came close to securing the win but ultimately couldn’t defend their home court, falling short in the end. Despite the loss, their offensive performance was impressive, with six players reaching double digits. Donte DiVincenzo finished with a double-double with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns defeated the Utah Jazz 114-106 in Arizona, while the Detroit Pistons topped the Toronto Raptors 123-114 in Michigan.

The Miami Heat, playing without Jimmy Butler—who remains sidelined amid trade talks—overpowered the Portland Trail Blazers 119-98 at the Moda Center, led by a stellar performance from Tyler Herro, who scored 32 points.