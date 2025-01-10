Cavs beat Raptors to extend win streak to 12

Published by Víctor Mendoza Verified by 10 de enero, 2025

The Cleveland Cavaliers are having a dream month. In the last 30 days, they've strung together 12 wins and zero losses. On Thursday, they beat the Toronto Raptors, 132-126.

With 40 points, Darius Garland was the Cavs' scoring leader. It is the first time the 24-year-old point guard has reached that mark this season and the fourth time in his career.

Chris Boucher hit five 3-pointers for the Raptors, who at times managed to dominate the game. Garland, however, kept his team alive, taking the lead at the end.

"He carried us," Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said of Garland's big night. "This is the first game all year I felt like one guy carried us," he added. "If he’s not an All-Star, I don’t know what an All-Star looks like. Darius saved us tonight."

The Cavs improved their record to 33-4.

Mavs, Dubs and Wolves wins

At the American Airlines Center, the Dallas Mavericks outlasted the Portland Trail Blazers 117-111. Portland was leading with less than five minutes left before the buzzer, but the Mavs dropped a series of free throws that put them on the path to victory. They sparked a 16-0 run down the stretch.

P.J. Washington completed a double-double of 23 points and 14 rebounds for Dallas, according to AFP.

Also on the day, Malik Beasley could not prevent a 107-104 victory by the Golden State Warriors over the Detroit Pistons, missing a 3-pointer in the final minutes of the game.

Stephen Curry scored 17 points with 10 rebounds on a night when he scored on just two of his 14 attempts from the 3-point line for the Warriors. The team bounces back after back-to-back losses to the Sacramento Kings and Miami Heat.

The Minnesota Timberwolves also defeated the Orlando Magic 104-89. Julius Randle scored 23 points and 10 rebounds with no misses on six attempts from the free-throw line.

All the results of the day Golden State Warriors 107 - Detroit Pistons 104

Cleveland Cavaliers 132 - Toronto Raptors 126

Minnesota Timberwolves 104 - Orlando Magic 89

Dallas Mavericks 117 - Portland Trail Blazers 111

Memphis Grizzlies 115 - Houston Rockets 119

Miami Heat 97 - Utah Jazz 92

Phoenix Suns 123 - Atlanta Hawks 115

Lakers vs. Hornets postponed due to fires

Finally, the game between the Charlotte Hornets and Los Angeles Lakers was postponed due to the fires affecting thousands in and around Los Angeles. At the moment, a new date has not been announced.

The Lakers issued a statement saying the game had been postponed to "focus on what matters most." They also assured that tickets for the game against the Hornets would be "honored for the rescheduled date." "We're with you, LA."