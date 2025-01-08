Will Elon Musk become the next owner of Liverpool?

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 8 de enero, 2025

Elon Musk is considering the possibility of entering a new market to further expand his vast business empire. According to his father, Errol Musk, the world’s richest man is interested in purchasing Liverpool, one of the most successful clubs in both European and global soccer history.

In an interview on Times Radio, Elon Musk responded to a question about his interest in acquiring Liverpool, saying, “He ( Elon Musk) would like to, yes. Obviously. Anyone would want to. So would I!' The statement was later picked up by British newspaper The Times.

This isn't the first time the tycoon has been linked to soccer. In August 2022, just before acquiring X, Musk joked about negotiating to buy Manchester United, Liverpool's main rival and a team he has supported since childhood.

"I'm buying Manchester United," Musk joked.

Currently, Liverpool is owned by the American group Fenway Sports Group, which also owns other sports franchises such as the Boston Red Sox (MLB) and the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL).

If this move comes to fruition, both teams from the city of Liverpool would change ownership in a short span of time. In late 2024, U.S.-based The Franklin Group acquired Everton in a deal worth approximately $490 million.