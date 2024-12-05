Club World Cup: these are the opponents of Real Madrid, Man City and Inter Miami

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de diciembre, 2024

The draw for the group stage of the Club World Cup, the tournament organized by FIFA that pits the best teams in the world against each other and will be played in the United States between June and July 2025, was held this Thursday.

This edition of the competition will be the first time that it will have a completely different format from the usual one: 32 teams will participate in eight groups and it will be held every four years.