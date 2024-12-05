Soccer
Club World Cup: these are the opponents of Real Madrid, Man City and Inter Miami
The United States will host the new edition of the tournament to be played between June and July 2025.
The draw for the group stage of the Club World Cup, the tournament organized by FIFA that pits the best teams in the world against each other and will be played in the United States between June and July 2025, was held this Thursday.
This edition of the competition will be the first time that it will have a completely different format from the usual one: 32 teams will participate in eight groups and it will be held every four years.
Club World Cup: group stage
Group A: Palmeiras, Porto, Al Ahly and Inter Miami
Group B: Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid, Botafogo and Seattle Sounders
Group C: Bayern Munich, Benfica, Boca Juniors and Auckland City
Group D: Flamengo, Chelsea, Club Leon and Espérance Sportive de Tunis
Group E: River Plate, Inter, Monterrey and Urawa Red Diamonds
Group F: Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, Ulsan and Mamelodi Sundowns
Group G: Manchester City, Juventus, Wydad and Al Ain FC
Group H: Real Madrid, FC Salzburg, Al Hilal and CF Pachuca
