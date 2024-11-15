Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de noviembre, 2024

They are among the top contenders for the title this season, especially with Klay Thompson joining their roster this summer. However, they’re now trailing the top spots in the Western Conference by an ever-increasing margin. The Dallas Mavericks suffered another loss, this time to the Utah Jazz on the road (115-113), extending their losing streak to four consecutive games.

Unaccustomed to making mistakes, this time a Luka Doncic was what doomed the Mavs. With six seconds left in the game, the Slovenian player left John Collins unmarked and the Jazz center slammed the rim to seal the victory for the home team.

That mistake spoiled Doncic's night, who scored 37 points, a usual scoring record for him, in addition to seven rebounds and nine assists. Four other Mavericks players surpassed the 10-point barrier: Thompson, Quentin Grimes, Naji Marshall and Daniel Gafford.

For the Jazz, who came from behind at halftime, the best player was Collins. With his 28 points he became the executioner of the Mavericks. Great group performance by the men from Salt Lake City.

Dallas will look to end its losing streak in the next game against the San Antonio Spurs of a Gregg Popovich who is out indefinitely after suffering a stroke.