Terrible loss for the Blazers, brilliant wins for the Celtics and Warriors: NBA matchday roundup

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics added their eighth win in their last 10 NBA regular-season games, defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 113-107, thanks to a double-double performance from star Jayson Tatum.

The Boston star and reigning NBA champion scored 31 points and grabbed 12 rebounds in a game where the Bucks once held a 17-point lead. However, Milwaukee's advantage vanished in the third quarter, as they scored just 15 points while allowing 29.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had another stellar game with 43 points, 13 rebounds and five assists being the top scorer of the game. However, it was not enough to prevent the Bucks from dropping to a 2-8 record, leaving them second-to-last place in the Eastern Conference.

In another game, Tobias Harris missed two crucial free throws with one second remaining, as the Houston Rockets held on for a 101-99 win over the Detroit Pistons. Alperen Sengun led the way with 27 points and 10 rebounds.

In Oregon, the Portland Trail Blazers delivered one of their worst performances in recent memory against the Grizzlies by 45 points. Playing at home, the Grizzliees dominated despite the absence of Ja Morant, a void the Blazers, led by Chauncey Billups, couldn’t overcome.

In a matchup between third and fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the Indiana Pacers beat the New York Knicks 132-121. Bennedict Mathurin scored 38 points for the Pacers including seven three-pointers.

Mathurin, 22, set a new personal best in a game in terms of points and three-pointers, his previous record was 34 points.

For the Knicks, Dominican-born Karl-Anthony Towns scored 30 points, ranking second on the team behind Jalen Brunson, who finished with 33 points on 65% shooting (11-of-17).

The Orlando Magic trailed the Washington Wizards by a 27-point margin on Sunday at KIA Arena.

The Philadelphia 76ers (2-7) got their second win of the season 107-105 with a stellar performance by rookie Jared McCain, who scored 27 points shooting for a 56% shooting.

In another game, Stephen Curry scored 36 points, including seven three-pointers, in the Golden State Warriors' 127-116 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic beat Luka Doncic in the Denver Nuggets' 122-120 win over the Dallas Mavericks.

Jokic, 29, a three-time season MVP, added his sixth triple-double of the season with 37 points, 18 rebounds and 15 assists, leading the overall list in the NBA during the 2024-25 season.