Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 28 de octubre, 2024

LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Karl Malone, Kobe Bryant, Michael Jordan, Dirk Nowitzki, Wilt Chamberlain ... and Kevin Durant. The Phoenix Suns star became the eighth player in NBA history to score more than 29,000 points.

Durant surpassed this symbolic figure over the weekend with the 31 points he scored against the Dallas Mavericks. The Suns ended up winning 114-102.

"I’ve got to give credit to the people who have helped me since I was a kid, teammates who passed me the ball, set screens for me, coaches who drew up plays for me," Durant said after the game.

Since making his debut in the 2007-2008 with the defunct Seattle SuperSonics jersey, the Suns' player number 35 has averaged more than 20 points in every regular season game, reaching his personal best in 2013-2014 with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In the playoffs he has not dropped below 25 points per game. His best playoffs average was in 2020-2021 when he played for the Brooklyn Nets.