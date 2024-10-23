LeBron James' Lakers win historic victory, Celtics sweep

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 23 de octubre, 2024

For the first time in NBA history, a father-son duo took to the court together in an official game. LeBron James and his son Bronny James shared a few minutes on the court of Crypto.com Arena in the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves to kick off the new season of the best basketball league in the world.

Before Bronny took the court, his father gave him his final piece of advice before making his NBA debut. "Are you ready? You see the intensity, right? Just play cool," LeBron told him, to the watchful eyes of fans seated near the bench, including his family.

During the three minutes he was on the court, Bronny grabbed one rebound, while LeBron James, the leading scorer in NBA history, scored 16 points and made five rebounds and four assists in 35 minutes.

The best player of the game was Anthony Davis. The Lakers center led the California franchise to victory with a double-double (36 points and 16 rebounds plus four assists).

Life goes on as usual for the Celtics

The reigning NBA champions got off to the best possible start. In the opening game of the new season, the Boston Celtics beat the New York Knicks 132-109 at TD Garden.

As a highlight, the Celtics matched the all-time record for three-pointers made in an NBA game.

Like last season, the Celtics' best player was Jayson Tatum. The leader of the most decorated franchise in history finished the game with a double-double (37 points and 10 assists plus four rebounds).

Apart from Tatum, the other four players who scored double digits were Jaylen Brown with 23 points and Derrick White with 24.