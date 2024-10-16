NFL: Atlanta (Georgia) to host Super Bowl LXII

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 15 de octubre, 2024

The Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta (Georgia), home stadium of the Atlanta Falcons, will host Super Bowl LXII in February 2028, the NFL confirmed.

"Renowned for its hospitality and rich sports and entertainment culture, Atlanta is a world-class event destination and a natural fit for Super Bowl LXII," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said.

It will be the fourth time the Super Bowl is played in Atlanta. The first two occasions were at the Georgia Dome in 1994 and 2000, when the Dallas Cowboys and Los Angeles Rams won, respectively. The last one was in 2019 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium when the New England Patriots took home the win.

Before it is held again in Atlanta, the Super Bowl will be played in New Orleans (LIX), Santa Clara (LX) and Los Angeles (LXI).