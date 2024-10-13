The scoreboard during the National Anthem before Game 4 of the American League Division Series between Kansas and New York. ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 13 de octubre, 2024

The cards have been dealt. The final four teams are moving on the the Major League Championship Series. In the coming weeks, we will find out who will take home the Commissioner's Trophy.

In the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers will compete against the New York Mets. Meanwhile, the Yankees will go up against the Guardians in the American League.

The MLB reviewed the performance of the teams in recent years.

In the Dodgers' case, the last time they won the World Series was in 2020, when they took home their seventh title. They made it to the National League Divisional Series in 2023 and were eliminated by Arizona.

The Yankees, meanwhile, have gone 15 years without a World Series crown. They made it to the playoffs in 2022 and lost to Houston.

The Mets took home their last World Series victory in 1986. However, their most recent appearance in this series was in 2015 when they were defeated by Kansas City. They last time they made it to the playoffs was in 2022 as a wild card and they lost to San Diego.

And finally, the Guardians have not won a World Series title since 1948. The last time they made it to the World Series was in 2016. Their most recent appearance in the playoffs was in 2022 when they lost to the Yankees.