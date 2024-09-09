NFL: Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott becomes highest-paid quarterback in history
Taking advantage of this historic contract extension, the NFL released the ranking of the highest-paid players. Jordan Love and Trevor Lawrence are next on the list.
Dak Prescott became the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history after signing his second contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The player agreed with the Texas franchise to renew his contract for four more years for $240 million, according to the league, receiving $60 million per season.
"I hope after today we're done talking about it and my pockets. It was good to finish these questions," the player said immediately after the deal was announced. Prescott, who began his Cowboys journey in 2016, is guaranteed $231 million.
Last season, the quarterback completed 410 passes and 36 touchdowns. In addition, he was second in the voting for Most Valuable Player of the year.
Highest paid in the NFL
This deal propels Prescott to the top of the NFL's highest-paid player rankings. Taking advantage of this news, the league made public the list of the highest paid players:
- Dak Prescott (Dallas Cowboys): $60 million.
- Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers): $55 million.
- Trevor Lawrence (Jacksonville Jaguars): $55 million.
- Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals): $55 million.
- Tuga Tagovailoa (Miami Dolphins): $53.1 million.
- Jared Goff (Detroit Lions): $53 million.
- Justin Herbert (Los Angeles Chargers): $52.5 million.
- Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens): $52 million.
- Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles): $51 million.
- Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals): $46.1 million.
- Deshaun Watson (Cleveland Browns): $46 million.
- Kirk Cousins (Atlanta Falcons): $45 million.
- Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs): $45 million.
- Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills): $43 million.
- Matthew Stafford (Los Angeles Rams): $40 million.
- Daniel Jones (New York Giants): $40 million.
- Aaron Rodgers (New York Jets): $37.5 million.
- Derek Carr (New Orleans Saints): $37.5 million.
- Justin Jefferson (Minnesota Vikings): $35 million.
- CeeDee Lamb (Dallas Cowboys): $34 million.