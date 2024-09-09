NFL: Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott becomes highest-paid quarterback in history

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de septiembre, 2024

Dak Prescott became the highest-paid quarterback in NFL history after signing his second contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys. The player agreed with the Texas franchise to renew his contract for four more years for $240 million, according to the league, receiving $60 million per season.

"I hope after today we're done talking about it and my pockets. It was good to finish these questions," the player said immediately after the deal was announced. Prescott, who began his Cowboys journey in 2016, is guaranteed $231 million.

Last season, the quarterback completed 410 passes and 36 touchdowns. In addition, he was second in the voting for Most Valuable Player of the year.

Highest paid in the NFL

This deal propels Prescott to the top of the NFL's highest-paid player rankings. Taking advantage of this news, the league made public the list of the highest paid players: