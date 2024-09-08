Love triumphs again: Hunter Woodhall wins gold medal in Paralympic athletics

Published by Rosana Rábago Sainz Verified by 8 de septiembre, 2024

Love has triumphed once again in Paris. Just over a month ago the American athlete Tara Davis-Woodhall ran to embrace her husband, Hunter Woodhall, to celebrate winning the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, and now it is he who celebrates the coveted award with his sentimental partner.

The sprinter won the gold medal in the 400-meter T62 event during the Paralympic Games taking place in the French capital on Friday. An achievement he quickly had to go and share with his wife, Tara Davis-Woodhall, as he assured CNN:

"I remember just hearing the crowd roar, and looking back at my family, at Tara, my team and just to see the joy they had in that moment, I had to go share it with them." Hunter Woodhall, 400m T62 gold medalist at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

The sprinter also said that she was the boost needed to give him the confidence to believe that he could also achieve victory and, finally, win gold.

A medal that escaped him in 2018, as well as when he came in second place in Rio 2016, and then again in Tokyo 2021 when he had to settle for two bronze distinctions. However, the athlete was confident in his chances this time, especially after seeing Tara at the top of the podium at the Olympic Games.

"I know that we do the same things, we train together, we eat together, we recover the same way. Seeing Tara go out there and absolutely dominate, it gave me such confidence to say I know we’ve done the same thing, and she’s able to go out there and do that then I know I’m capable of doing the same thing," he explained.

The confidence she instilled in him is not the only thing David Woodhall thanked his wife for. He explained to the American network that what also meant a lot to him was the sacrifice the athlete made to hold back and not celebrate her victory so effusively:

"What she did was so incredible but trying not to put too much time and mental energy into it because we knew we had something else. It takes somebody who is really genuine and thoughtful to be able to do that and such a sacrifice and such humility, I’m really grateful." Hunter Woodhall, 400m T62 gold medalist at the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

An enthusiasm that they both can now share and that began as soon as Hunter won his first gold when he excitedly lifted Tara into the air and together they celebrated that, at last, both had achieved the ultimate Olympic triumph in the City of Love.