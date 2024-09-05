US Open: Jannik Sinner, the only top ten player to avoid tragedy

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 5 de septiembre, 2024

Up to five tennis players from the men's top ten had options to advance to the semifinals of the US Open and only one has made it. It is the Italian Jannik Sinner, currently number one in the ATP ranking, who defeated Russian Daniil Medvedev (number five) in the quarterfinals in four sets (6-2, 1-6, 6-1 and 6-4).

The match lasted two hours and 40 minutes. At the end of the first set, it seemed that Sinner was not going to have any problem to advance to the semifinals, but the match went awry in the second set, when Medvedev put on a masterclass.

The Italian tennis player regained his rhythm and the good form he showed in the first set, delivering an excellent performance and winning this set with ease. In the fourth set, Sinner closed out the match

It will be the first time that Sinner will play in the semifinals of the US Open. To date, his best finish was in 2022, when he reached the quarterfinals. He also keeps his chances of a second career Grand Slam intact, after winning this year's Australian Open.

Draper, the big surprise

In the semifinals awaits the British Jack Draper, number 25, who defeated the number ten, the Australian Alex de Minaur, in three sets (6-3, 7-5 and 6-2). Due to his position in the ATP ranking, lower than the other three semifinalists, he becomes the big surprise of this US Open.

"We know each other also very well, we are good friends off the court. It will be tough, he has played amazing. We'll see what happens, I'm happy now to be in the semifinals," Sinner said about Draper, his next opponent.

The winner of this match will face the winner of the match between Taylor Fritz Vs. Frances Tiafoe -number 12 and 20, respectively-, which ensures the return of a local player to the US Open final for the first time in 18 years.

Swiatek says goodbye to the US Open

A U.S. finalist could occur in the U.S. Open women's draw, after the quarterfinal victories of Emma Navarro and Jessica Pegula.

After Navarro's win over Spain's Paula Badosa, Pegula stunned by knocking out the WTA ranking, Poland's Iga Swiatek, with a resounding two-set win (6-2, 6-4).

"I had been so many times here (quarterfinals) that I couldn't lose again - finally, I can say I'm a semifinalist! And to do it on this court against the number one, it's crazy," said an excited Pegula after beating Swiatek.

In the semifinals she will face the Czech tennis player Karolina Muchová, number 52. Meanwhile, Navarro will face the number two, Aryna Sabalenka.