Stephen Curry extends his contract with the Golden State Warriors

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 30 de agosto, 2024

Stephen Curry will continue to lead the Golden State Warriors for another year after signing a contract extension through 2026-2027. That season he will receive $62.6 million, hitting the maximum cap the California franchise could offer him - according to NBA rules- and will pocket, until then, $178 million.

After the information leaked by several insiders such as Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), the Warriors officialized the deal with their star.

This new extension comes three years after Curry signed his last contract with the Warriors, which ended in the 2025-2026 season. The franchise star will earn $55.8 million in the first season, $59.6 million in the second and $62.6 million in the third.