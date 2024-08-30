Stephen Curry extends his contract with the Golden State Warriors
He will remain with the California franchise through the 2026-2027 season. He becomes the second highest-paid NBA player in history.
Stephen Curry will continue to lead the Golden State Warriors for another year after signing a contract extension through 2026-2027. That season he will receive $62.6 million, hitting the maximum cap the California franchise could offer him - according to NBA rules- and will pocket, until then, $178 million.
After the information leaked by several insiders such as Adrian Wojnarowski (ESPN), the Warriors officialized the deal with their star.
This new extension comes three years after Curry signed his last contract with the Warriors, which ended in the 2025-2026 season. The franchise star will earn $55.8 million in the first season, $59.6 million in the second and $62.6 million in the third.
Second-highest earning player in history
Ahead of him is LeBron James, who has pocketed around $580 million in his career.