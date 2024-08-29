Curry, Embiid, Jokic: The highest paid players in the NBA
The best basketball league in the world published the list of the 20 highest salaries of the new season. Five stars will be paid more than $50 million.
Less than two months remain until the NBA regular season begins. The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will play the first game at TD Garden, home of the reigning champions.
A topic before the start of each season is each player's salary. The NBA officially published what each player will be paid and who will earn the most in 2024-2025.
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)
The Warriors star returns to the top of the ranking. Curry, who will try to bring his to the top of the NBA again, will make $55,761,216 this season.
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)
The 76ers center, who earned citizenship to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics with the U.S. national team, climbs to second. He will earn $51,415,938.
Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)
The MVP of last season closes out the podium of the highest-paid players. The Nuggets star will pocket $51,415,938.
Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns
One of the best players of the last decade overtakes his teammate Bradley Beal on the list and will earn $51,179,938.
Bradley Beal (Phoenix Suns)
Another member of the Suns' "big three" is among the highest paid players. He will receive $50,203,930.
Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker...
Rounding out the list of the highest paid NBA players are:
- Paul George (Philadelphia 76ers): $49,205,800
- Kawhi Leonard (Los Angeles Clippers): $49,205,800
- Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns): $49,205,800
- Jaylen Brown (Boston Celtics): $49,205,800
- Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves): $49,205,800
- Jimmy Butler (Miami Heat): $48,796,677
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks): $48,787,676
- Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks): $48,787,676
- LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers): $48,728,845
- Rudy Gobert (Minnesota Timberwolves): $43,827,587
- Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers): $43,219,440
- Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks): $43,031,940
- Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls): $43,031,940
- Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks): $43,031,940
- Fred VanVleet (Houston Rockets): $42,846,615