Curry, Embiid, Jokic: The highest paid players in the NBA

Less than two months remain until the NBA regular season begins. The Boston Celtics and the New York Knicks will play the first game at TD Garden, home of the reigning champions.

A topic before the start of each season is each player's salary. The NBA officially published what each player will be paid and who will earn the most in 2024-2025.

Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

The Warriors star returns to the top of the ranking. Curry, who will try to bring his to the top of the NBA again, will make $55,761,216 this season.

Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers)

The 76ers center, who earned citizenship to play in the 2024 Paris Olympics with the U.S. national team, climbs to second. He will earn $51,415,938.

Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets)

The MVP of last season closes out the podium of the highest-paid players. The Nuggets star will pocket $51,415,938.

Kevin Durant Phoenix Suns

One of the best players of the last decade overtakes his teammate Bradley Beal on the list and will earn $51,179,938.

Bradley Beal (Phoenix Suns)

Another member of the Suns' "big three" is among the highest paid players. He will receive $50,203,930.

Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, Devin Booker...

