US Open: Djokovic makes history and continues on the path towards his 25th Grand Slam

29 de agosto, 2024

With his victory in the second round of the US Open against Laslo Djere, Novak Djokovic achieved his 90th victory in the American grand slam, remaining eight behind those achieved by Jimmy Connors. The Serbian tennis player beat his compatriot after he quit due to abdominal problems in the third set when the match was 6-4, 6-4 and 2-0 in favor of the number two in the ATP ranking.

"It was not how I wanted, not how the public wanted, that someone has to retire. He is a great player. The second set should have been for him but losing it put a bigger burden on him," Djokovic said after the duel.

The win means Djokovic is the only tennis player in history so far to have been able to collect 90 wins or more in all four Grand Slams: 90 at the US Open, 94 in Australia, 96 at Roland Garros and 97 at Wimbledon.

Djokovic had little trouble in the first set. However, in the second set his rival began to tighten more and the four-time US Open champion (2011, 2015, 2018 and 2023) had to employ himself thoroughly and come back, while the physical discomfort was already beginning to appear in Djere. In the third game of the third set, when Djokovic was leading 2-0, his rival decided to retire.

Continuing on the path to conquer his twenty-fifth Grand Slam, in the third round awaits the Australian tennis player Alexei Popyrin, number 28 in the ATP ranking, who defeated Spanish player Pedro Martinez in three sets (6-2, 6-4 and 6-0).

No surprises in the men's draw at the US Open

Several tennis players from the top ten in the ranking performed in the last day of the US Open and all of them met expectations. The Norwegian Casper Ruud (number eight) was outstanding against Frenchman Gael Monfils, whom he defeated in four sets (6-4, 6-2, 2-6, 7-6).

German player Alexander Zverev (number four) advanced to the third round after beating Frenchman Alexandre Muller (6-4, 7-6, 6-1) and Russian player Andrey Rublev (number six) had to struggle to come back against Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech (4-6, 5-7, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2). American Taylor Fritz eliminated Italian Matteo Berrettini (6-3, 7-6, 6-1).

Gauff and Sabalenka continue to sweep and Krejcikova says goodbye

On the women's side, one of the great surprises of the US Open occurred. The reigning Wimbledon champion, Czech tennis player Barbora Krejcikova (number eight in the WTA ranking), was eliminated against Romania's Elena-Gabriela Ruse, who won in two sets (6-4 and 7-5).

Those who continue to advance without any major problems are Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka. The American tennis player (number three) swept Germany's Tatjana Maria (6-4, 6-0) and the Belarusian player (number two) did the same with Italy's Lucia Bronzetti (6-3, 6-1).

American tennis players Madison Keys and Emma Navarro advanced to the third round, as did Spain's Paula Badosa, who disposed of American player Taylor Townsend (6-3, 7-5).