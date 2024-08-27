Intuit Dome: The new arena that will split up the Clippers and Lakers

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 27 de agosto, 2024

In 2024, the Los Angeles Clippers are getting a facelift. Following a rebrand, the Los Angeles franchise will play its games, beginning in the new NBA season in October, in a different venue: the Intuit Dome.

The Clippers inaugurated their new arena, which has a capacity for 18,000 spectators located in Inglewood. In addition to the main arena, inside the venue, located about 15 minutes from the former stadium, are training facilities and the franchise's headquarters.

It will also host concerts and other large-scale events, in addition to hosting the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 and the NBA All Star Game in 2026. It has a commercial area and a hotel is planned to be built adjacent to the stadium.

James Harden, Kawhi Leonard and the rest of the Clippers roster will debut at the Intuit Dome on Oct. 23 against the Phoenix Suns in the franchise's first home game of the new NBA season.

25 years sharing a stadium with the Lakers

The rivalry between the Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers is one of the best known in NBA history. Despite this clash, both franchises have shared Crypto.com Arena, formerly Staples Center, for the past 25 years, since 1999.

However, what they have not shared all these years is a locker room, each having their own, with the Lakers' being bigger.