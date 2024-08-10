USWNT beats Brazil (1-0) to win gold medal

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 10 de agosto, 2024

The women's national soccer team beat Brazil by the narrowest of margins to secure the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

A goal by Mallory Swanson in the 57th minute gave the USWNT the victory on Saturday. It was the fifth time the side has won the top Olympic award, which comes after a 12-year drought.

The defeat was especially bitter for the Brazilian team, as it is the Olympic farewell of superstar Marta Da Silva, who at 38 years of age was aiming to win the gold medal for the first time. The results in Athens 2004 and Beijing 2008 were repeated: gold for the USWNT, silver for Marta's Brazil.

Bronze went to Germany, after a 1-0 win over Spain.