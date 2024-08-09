Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodriguez, former PGA Tour golfer and Hall of Fame inductee dies

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 9 de agosto, 2024

Former Puerto Rican golfer Juan 'Chi Chi' Rodríguez, has died at the age of 88. The causes of his death were not disclosed.

Jay Monahan, commissioner of the PGA Tour, confirmed the news via a communication and conveyed his condolences to his loved ones: "Chi Chi Rodriguez's passion for charity and social assistance was only surpassed by his incredible talent with a golf club in hand. A vibrant and colorful personality both on and off the golf course, he will be deeply missed by the PGA TOUR and those whose lives he touched in his mission to give back. The PGA TOUR sends its deepest condolences to the entire Rodriguez family during this difficult time."

The PGA Tour inducted him into the World Golf Hall of Fame in 1992, the same year that other golfers such as Harry Cooper, Hale Irwin and Richard Tufts were inducted.

During his career, Chi Chi Rodriguez failed to win any major. He won eight PGA Tour tournaments.