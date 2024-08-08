Quincy Hall wins Olympic gold in the 400m race

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 8 de agosto, 2024

Hour medal for sprinter Quincy Hall in the 400-meter race. The American athlete surprised during the race, in which he overtook up to three other runners before positioning himself at the head of the pack and being the first to reach the finish line.

Hall was in fourth position in the race until the last corner. He then overtook the runner on his outside side and then two more on the inside to cross the finish line in 43.40 seconds.

quincy hall with the comeback of the century pic.twitter.com/410Ms0kIou — dracojeremy🔫 (@jeremyb___) August 7, 2024

Hall rang the victory bell at the north end of the Stade de France and dropped down to pose for a photo. He took the victory lap without shoes around the track to massive cheers. "This means a lot. I've worked so hard. I told you guys I was going to get a gold medal this year and I think I just proved to you that I've done it. I know I can win. I knew it today. It's what I've been doing my whole career," Hall said;

Behind him were Britain's Matthew Hudson-Smith, silver with 43.44 seconds, and Zambia's Muzala Samukonga, bronze with 43.74 seconds.

"When it was too late," Hudson-Smith said of the moment he knew Hall was coming from behind. "I thought I had him. We knew it would all come down to the last 50 meters."

Hall's time is the fourth-best in history. The record was set by South Africa's Wayde van Niekerk at Rio 2016, with 43.03 seconds.