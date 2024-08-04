Novak Djokovic wins gold at the Olympic Games Paris 2024

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 4 de agosto, 2024

Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic won the gold medal at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games after defeating Spain's Carlos Alcaraz in two sets (7-6, 7-6) in the men's singles tennis final.

In this way, Djokovic, 37 years old, has put the finishing touch on an incredible career. To climb to the top of the podium at the Olympic Games was an award he had not won before. A triumph that he celebrated with tears of emotion.

The duel was an authentic dance between one of the great legends of the tennis world and another who aims to have a career full of awards in a few years.

In the first set, neither player gave up his serve and it was a constant fight between the two to try to get the first set on track, but to no avail.

The same happened in the second set. Neither Djokovic nor Alcaraz were able to break their serve and had to reach the tie break, where the balance went in favor of the Serbian tennis player.

The current number two in the ATP ranking succeeds German player Alexander Zverev as Olympic champion and becomes the first Serbian tennis player in history to triumph. Djokovic's best finish at an Olympic Games was at Beijing 2008, an edition in which he took the bronze medal.