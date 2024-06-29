Colombia beats Costa Rica to qualify for Copa America quarterfinals

Published by AFP VozMedia Staff Verified by 2h ago

Led by its stars James Rodriguez and Luis Diaz, Colombia shut out Costa Rica 3-0 Friday in hot conditions in Glendale, Ariz., and qualified early for the quarterfinals of Copa America 2024 in the United States.

The "Cafeteros," coached by Argentine Néstor Lorenzo, extended their unbeaten streak to 25 games with goals from Díaz (31') on a penalty, defender Davinson Sánchez (59') and striker Jhon Córdoba (62') in their second game in Group D.

"It doesn't matter who scores, the important thing is to win," said Córdoba.

With a perfect record so far, Colombia joined Argentina and Venezuela as the only teams with a guaranteed spot in the knockout round. They will face Brazil on Tuesday in Santa Clara, Calif., to determine the top spot in Group D.

The "Ticos," meanwhile, remain in third place, with one point, after Brazil (second, with four points) eliminated Paraguay (fourth, with zero points) by beating them 4-1 on Friday in Las Vegas.

The Central Americans, owners of the youngest squad in the tournament, surprised with a goalless draw against the Brazilians in their opening game. They will be looking to advance against the Paraguayans in Austin, Texas, against all odds.