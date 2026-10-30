This Saturday, Oct. 31, one of the most popular traditions will be celebrated: Halloween. Millions of people will take part in costume parties, parades, haunted house tours and trick-or-treating.

But the celebration goes far beyond jack-o'-lanterns and skeleton decorations. Some cities have turned Halloween into one of their main tourist attractions, with festivals that last for weeks and shows capable of drawing thousands of visitors.

In 2026, New York; Salem, Mass.; West Hollywood, Calif., and Orlando, Fla., are among the top destinations, each with a different offering: from free parades to horror experiences inspired by movie productions.

New York: Manhattan's grand Halloween parade

Thousands of people take part in the annual Halloween parade in Greenwich Village, New York AFP

New York City will once again host one of Halloween's most iconic events: the Village Halloween Parade, which marks its 53rd edition this year.

The parade will begin on Saturday, Oct. 31, at 7 p.m. and will travel along Sixth Avenue, from Canal Street to 15th Street, passing through the heart of Greenwich Village.

What makes this event unique is that it's not limited to spectators: anyone in costume can join the parade, while those who prefer to watch can do so for free from the sidewalks.

Giant puppets, fantastical characters, terrifying creatures and elaborate costumes will transform Manhattan into an open-air stage. The 2026 edition will have the theme Body & Soul and will be broadcast on Spectrum News NY1 starting at 8 p.m.

In addition, the city has scheduled family-friendly activities in various neighborhoods through the municipal initiative Trick-or-Streets, which opens up streets for community celebrations.

Salem, Mass.: Halloween in the "City of Witches"

Annual Salem Haunted Happenings parade in Salem, Mass. AFP

Few places are as closely associated with Halloween as Salem, Mass., known internationally for the witch trials of 1692.

Every October, this city transforms into a destination for those seeking an experience steeped in history, mysteries and legends.

Its festival Haunted Happenings offers themed markets, historical tours, magic shows, workshops and costume parties.

On Saturday, Oct. 31, there will be live music on various stages downtown from noon to 8 p.m., as well as activities centered on witchcraft stories and harbor tours.

The celebration will conclude with a 400-drone show over the North River, scheduled for 10 p.m., in commemoration of Salem's 400th anniversary.

City officials expect large crowds and recommend using public transportation due to traffic restrictions and street closures.

West Hollywood, Calif.: Giant street party

People in costumes at the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival AFP

In California, one of the most well-known celebrations is the West Hollywood Halloween Carnival, which will transform a stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard into a massive costume party.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 31, from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., and admission is free.

Unlike traditional parades, here attendees don't watch the floats from the sidewalks—instead, they march through the streets dressed as movie characters, celebrities, monsters and fantasy creatures.

The celebration will feature music by DJs, food stalls, and activities at bars and nearby venues. According to organizers, the parade typically attracts more than 100,000 people.

Although it is a public event, authorities advise against bringing young children or pets due to the large crowds.

Orlando, Fla.: A night of horror at Universal Studios

People in costumes take part in the Halloween street party in Miami AFP

For those who prefer scares and immersive experiences, Universal Studios Florida offers one of the season's top attractions: Halloween Horror Nights.

The event is celebrating its 35th anniversary with 10 haunted houses, horror zones, live shows and characters that surprise visitors as they walk through the park.

The 2026 schedule began on Aug. 28 and will continue on select nights through Sunday, Nov. 1, so it will still be possible to enjoy some of its final performances.

This experience requires a separate ticket and is primarily aimed at older teenagers and adults. Universal warns that its attractions may be too intense for children under 13.

Disney World: Halloween for the whole family

For families looking for a less scary celebration, Magic Kingdom offers Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween Party.

This experience includes encounters with Disney characters, themed parades, candy, special attractions and nighttime shows.

The party will also take place this Saturday, Oct. 31, from 7 p.m. to midnight. However, Disney confirmed that all dates for 2026 are sold out, so only those who already have tickets will be able to attend.

The celebration is known for its family-friendly atmosphere, in contrast to the more intense horror experiences at other theme parks.

New Orleans: Halloween with ghosts, music and tradition

New Orleans, known for its music, architecture and ghost stories, also has its own Halloween tradition.

One of its main events is the Krewe of BOO!, a parade that combines floats decorated with monstrous creatures, costumes, music and the festive atmosphere characteristic of Louisiana.

In 2026, the official parade took place on Saturday, Oct. 24—one week before Halloween—so it has already concluded. Its route passed through parts of downtown and the historic French Quarter.

The celebration is one of the most distinctive traditions in the American South, especially for those looking to combine Halloween with local culture and traditions.

Sleepy Hollow in New York: The legend of the Headless Horseman

Another highlight can be found in Sleepy Hollow, north of New York City, a town linked to the famous legend of the Headless Horseman.

The region is known for its fall celebrations, especially the Great Jack O'Lantern Blaze, a nighttime tour where thousands of carved and illuminated pumpkins form giant figures, art installations and fantastical scenes.

The 2026 edition features new exhibits, fairy-tale characters and a pumpkin-themed party, in addition to traditional attractions such as dinosaurs and a planetarium.

Unlike haunted houses, this event is designed to let people enjoy the seasonal lights and art, making it family-friendly as well.