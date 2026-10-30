The country is preparing for the end of daylight saving time. This Sunday, Nov. 1, 2026, most of the country will have to set their clocks back one hour to transition to standard time, a change that will alter sunrise and sunset times and affect work schedules, travel and communications.

According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the change will take place at 2 a.m., at which time clocks will be set back to 1 a.m. This means that Americans in areas where the measure applies will have an extra hour that night.

The adjustment will also cause sunrise and sunset to occur approximately one hour earlier, according to the clock, although the amount of natural light will continue to depend on geographic location and the time of year.

Which states won't have to change the time?

Although the measure applies to most of the United States, there are exceptions established by federal law.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, the places that do not observe daylight saving time are:

Hawaii

Most of Arizona

Puerto Rico

Guam

American Samoa

Northern Mariana Islands

U.S. Virgin Islands

In Arizona, there is a specific exception: the Navajo Nation, whose territory also extends into New Mexico and Utah, does observe daylight saving time and will need to set its clocks back.

How will the change affect citizens?

Smartphones, computers and other internet-connected devices generally adjust automatically, provided that the date, time and time zone are set correctly.

However, analog clocks, some household appliances and certain vehicle systems may require manual adjustment.

The change may also affect those with flights, scheduled trips, night shifts or meetings with people living in other time zones. Therefore, it is recommended to check reservation schedules and review the settings on electronic devices.

When will daylight saving time return?

Daylight Saving Time will remain in effect until Sunday, March 14, 2027, when clocks must be set forward one hour again, from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Meanwhile, the political debate continues over the possibility of eliminating the twice-yearly time changes. However, the current federal legislation in force maintains the current system, which sets the start of daylight saving time on the second Sunday in March and its end on the first Sunday in November