Harris County, Texas, sheriff's deputy dies
The sheriff's deputy was found dead Thursday, a day after she went missing in southeast Houston.
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Kohler died late Thursday.
After she was last seen near the 7000 block of Santa Fe Drive in southeast Houston on Wednesday, an alert was issued to try to learn her whereabouts.
According to the Texas Center for Missing Persons, the sheriff's deputy was found dead Thursday, a day after her disappearance.
Kohler's death was announced Sunday by Precinct 4 Deputy Mark Herman.
The cause of Christina Kohler's death is unknown at this time.