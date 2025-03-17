Harris County, Texas, sheriff's deputy dies

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de marzo, 2025

Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Christina Kohler died late Thursday.

After she was last seen near the 7000 block of Santa Fe Drive in southeast Houston on Wednesday, an alert was issued to try to learn her whereabouts.

According to the Texas Center for Missing Persons, the sheriff's deputy was found dead Thursday, a day after her disappearance.

Kohler's death was announced Sunday by Precinct 4 Deputy Mark Herman.

The cause of Christina Kohler's death is unknown at this time.