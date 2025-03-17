A fire consumes 9,500 acres in Gillespie County, Texas

Published by Carlos Dominguez 17 de marzo, 2025

Fires this Sunday near Fredericksburg, in Gillespie County, consumed about 9,500 acres of land, according to reports from the Texas A&M Forest Service (TFS).

What started as a 400-acre fire spread rapidly, prompting state and national support crews to intervene.

Fire containment strategy

On Sunday morning itself, firefighters were able to contain the fire to 40% containment, and later in the afternoon the TFS confirmed that 55% containment had been achieved.

"Containment line has been established around most of the fire and crews are working to finish marking the perimeter. The containment lines were reinforced throughout the day with air and ground crew support," the TFS said in a news release.

" data-width="auto">

"Crews worked throughout the day today on outbreaks and structure protection," said Lynn Bizzell, Fredericksburg fire chief.

"Aircraft from theTexas Department of Emergency Management and Texas A&M Forest have continued to provide aerial support and drop water on hot spots. We are in a better situation than we were this morning," the statement said.

According to TFS, aircraft and ground crews made good progress on Sunday.

Consequences of the Fredericksburg fire

Authorities have reported no injuries, but several structures have been destroyed, according to Sunday's news release. Authorities also said they do not yet have an estimate of how many people were displaced by the fire.