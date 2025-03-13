Published by Alejandro Baños 13 de marzo, 2025

An explosion in the sewer system at Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas, sparked multiple fires and caused power outages across several campus facilities and nearby buildings. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

In response, Texas Tech University’s management swiftly activated security protocols and evacuated students, faculty, and staff present on campus at the time.

What raised greater concern were the neon green flames emerging from one of the manholes, leading to speculation that it may have been a chemical explosion.

Emergency services and law enforcement quickly rushed to the scene to ensure everyone's safety and prevent the incident from escalating. They also began investigating the cause of the explosion.

Authorities announced that classes would be suspended until further notice. "You can go home for spring break. We are closing school down for the next couple of days," said Caitlynn Jeffries, spokeswoman for the Lubbock Police Department.

Currently, Texas Tech University has over 40,000 students enrolled.