Published by Juan Peña Verified by 9 de marzo, 2025

The Secret Service shot down a gunman after a brief shooting near the White House this Sunday, according to a statement from the federal agency.

The incident took place shortly after midnight, about a block from the White House on the west side of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building.

According to the Secret Service, the suspect is believed to have traveled to Washington D.C. from Indiana. Local police issued a tip to the Secret Service for a possible case of suicidal intent.

Officers came across the suspect's car and when they went to him they saw he was carrying a firearm. That's when an armed confrontation ensued, according to the Secret Service.

After the shooting, the suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and his condition remains unknown. The Secret Service has not revealed if any others were injured.

President Donald Trump was at his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, at the time of the shooting, which occurred just a block from the White House.