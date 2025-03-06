Uncovered: award-winning feminist activist threatens woman in Mexico coffee shop

Published by Alejandro Baños Verified by 6 de marzo, 2025

Authorities in Mexico are investigating Joan Serra Montagut, a man from Catalonia (Spain), for the crime of assault after insulting and threatening to kill a female employee of a cafeteria located in Merida, the most populated city in the state of Yucatan.

So far, it seems like a common crime. However, the curious thing about this story is that the accused is a well-known Spanish feminist activist who, in this case, 'forgot' his beliefs and principles and revealed his violent side against a woman.

Serra Montagut is a self-proclaimed feminist activist who works to end gender violence against women, according to reported Infobae. In fact, he was awarded the National Youth Award in 2014 for his fight for equality and with the so-called feminist cause.

His violent conduct against this woman has done nothing more than reflect the hypocrisy that can be reached within this type of social causes.

The investigation against Serra Montagut began after the victim filed a complaint, as confirmed by the mayor of Mérida, Cecilia Patrón Laviada. "It is something unacceptable, it is something that we cannot allow as Meridians to happen, neither foreigners nor locals," the mayor said.