Pope Francis faces respiratory complication, but remains conscious, Vatican says

28 de febrero, 2025

Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized for more than two weeks at Rome's Gemelli hospital due to double pneumonia, experienced a troubling respiratory episode on Friday, The Vatican said.

The 88-year-old pontiff suffered an "isolated" bronchospasm crisis that momentarily complicated his state of health, although ecclesiastical authorities assured that he responded favorably to medical interventions and did not lose consciousness at any time.

According to the official statement of the Holy See, the incident occurred in the early afternoon, when the pope presented respiratory difficulties accompanied by vomiting and inhalation, which aggravated his condition. The doctors acted immediately, applying bronchoaspiration and non-invasive mechanical ventilation, measures that succeeded in stabilizing his gas exchange. "The Holy Father remained alert and oriented throughout the episode," the report noted.

This new medical report contrasts with the more optimistic announcements of previous days, when the Vatican had indicated that the pope's condition was "improving."

The leader of the Catholic Church, who spiritually guides more than 1.4 billion faithful followers, was admitted last Feb. 14 after initially being diagnosed with bronchitis, a condition that quickly evolved into double pneumonia.

However, his health took an alarming turn the previous weekend, when a severe asthma attack even required a blood transfusion, igniting alerts about his condition.

This hospitalization, the fourth since 2021 and the longest so far, puts the spotlight back on the frailties of Pope Francis, who has faced surgeries on his colon and abdomen, in addition to mobility problems that force him to use a wheelchair.

For now, the Vatican maintains a reserved but hopeful tone, while the faithful around the world remain attentive to any news on the recovery of the Argentine Jesuit.