Pope's Angelus message: "I am confidently continuing my hospitalization"

23 de febrero, 2025

Pope Francis sent the faithful a message of hope for the Angelus prayer, which he was unable to preside over for the second week in a row because of his delicate health condition: "I am confidently continuing my hospitalization at the Gemelli Hospital, carrying on with the necessary treatment; and rest is also part of the therapy!"

The brief comes in addition to the statement issued by the Vatican earlier this morning. Although the pope's condition remains "critical" due to complications from bilateral pneumonia and the asthmatic crisis he suffered on Saturday, doctors reported thatt "the night passed calmly. The pope rested."

Francis continues to receive oxygen and did not eat breakfast or read the press

Vatican sources told AFP that "the statement shows that there was no repeat of Saturday's crisis, although the pope is still receiving oxygen through a cannula." Moreover, contrary to his custom, he did not eat breakfast or read the newspapers this Sunday, these same sources told the agency.

Nevertheless, in his message for Sunday prayer, Francis was grateful to the doctors who are caring for him and for the "closeness and for the prayers of comfort that I have received from all over the world."

"I sincerely thank the doctors and health workers of this hospital for the attention they are showing me and the dedication with which they carry out their service among the sick. In recent days, I have received many messages of affection, and I have been particularly struck by the letters and drawings from children. Thank you for this closeness and for the prayers of comfort I have received from all over the world. I entrust you all to the intercession of Mary, and I ask you to pray for me."

Statement about the Ukrainian War

Francis also addressed the war in Ukraine, calling it "a painful and shameful occasion for the whole of humanity" as it nears its third anniversary on February 24. He extended his message to all ongoing conflicts around the world, saying: "As I reiterate my closeness to the suffering Ukrainian people, I invite you to remember the victims of all armed conflicts, and to pray for the gift of peace in Palestine, Israel and throughout the Middle East, Myanmar, Kivu and Sudan."