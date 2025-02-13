US aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea

Published by Sabrina Martin Verified by 13 de febrero, 2025

A US Navy aircraft carrier collided with a merchant ship in the waters of the Mediterranean Sea near Port Said, Egypt, Wednesday night. The US Navy confirmed that no injuries or serious damage to either vessel were reported.

Impact without serious consequences

The incident occurred at approximately 23:46 local time, when the USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier, collided with the merchant ship Besiktas-M, according to Cmdr. Timothy Gorman, spokesman for the US Sixth Fleet. Despite the impact, the carrier's propulsion systems remain operational and in safe condition, with no flooding or significant structural damage.

Investigation and background

The Navy has launched an investigation to clarify the circumstances of the collision, while defense officials cited by The Associated Press said details about the incident are still being gathered.

Although US Navy ship collisions are rare, similar episodes have occurred in the past. In 2017, two US destroyers were involved in accidents in the Asia-Pacific region, prompting revisions to navigation protocols.