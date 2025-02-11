Plane crash in Arizona leaves one dead and four injured

A shot of the crash at Scottsdale airport AFP / Image courtesy of @donniefitz2, Instagram

Published by Emmanuel Alejandro Rondón Verified by 10 de febrero, 2025

At least one person has died and four others were injured after a small plane crashed into a larger plane at Scottsdale Airport in Scottsdale, Arizona, after its landing gear failed Monday afternoon.

The plane, which was coming from Austin, Texas, left the runway and collided with a larger one due to its landing gear issue.

An accident has occurred upon arrival to runway 21. Fire Department is on scene assessing the situation. Scottsdale Airports runway is currently closed. pic.twitter.com/soWypWJd2n — Scottsdale Airport (@FlyScottsdale) February 10, 2025

"A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona around 2:45 p.m. local time Monday, Feb. 10," the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio told reporters that one person was trapped in the small plane after the crash, but fortunately rescue crews were able to free her from the wreckage and she was able to be transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Another injured person was also transferred to the hospital in critical condition, while another was stable with some non-life-threatening injuries.

A fifth person, according to Folio, refused treatment following the accident.

"Our thoughts and prayers are going out to everybody in the aviation community that this affects today," said Kelli Kuester, aviation planning and outreach coordinator for Scottsdale Airport.

The accident comes nearly two weeks after the the tragedy at Ronald Reagan National Airport, where 67 people lost their lives in what was the deadliest airplane crash in the United States in more than two decades.

In that crash, a U.S. Army Black Hawk military helicopter struck American Airlines Flight 5342, a Bombardier aircraft operated by PSA Airlines as American Eagle. There were no survivors.