Trump names Ric Grenell, his trusted diplomat, as acting director of the Kennedy Center

10 de febrero, 2025

President Donald Trump announced that he now has an interim director for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, better known as the Kennedy Center: Ric Grenell, his trusted diplomat who is in charge of special missions in complex countries such as Venezuela and North Korea, nations ruled by authoritarian rulers who do not have good relations with Washington.

Trump, who two days ago had proclaimed himself the new chairman of the Kennedy Center board, firing several board members, said Grenell understands his vision for America's "Golden Age" and, as such, is ready to lead the Kennedy Center.

"I am pleased to announce that Ric Grenell will serve as the Interim Executive Director of The Kennedy Center," Trump wrote on the social networking site Truth. "Ric shares my Vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture, and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Center."

"No more drag shows, or other anti-American propaganda — only the best. Ric, welcome to show business!" wrote Trump.

Grenell, who weeks ago gained national notoriety for his successful surprise trip to Caracas, where he managed to bring home six US hostages after meeting with dictator Nicolás Maduro, will now have to run the Kennedy Center when he is not performing his duties as a special diplomat for complex countries.

Today, in fact, Grenell was making sure the Maduro regime kept its word to reactivate deportation flights for illegal Venezuelan immigrants.

"Two planes of illegal immigrants left El Paso today headed to Venezuela - paid for by the Venezuelans," the diplomat, a longtime Trump confidant, wrote on X.