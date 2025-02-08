Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 7 de febrero, 2025

Donald Trump announced major changes at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, popularly known as The Kennedy Center. The president expressed himself on Truth Social, where he communicated that he fired several executives and made clear his intention to end "drag shows." In turn, he proclaimed himself the new chairman of the board.

According to its own website, the Kennedy Center's mission is to officiate as "the nation's cultural center" and as a "living memorial to President John F. Kennedy." To that end, they present a range of events a year, with guest artists and singers.

Trump also announced that he will take over as the new chairman of the Kennedy Center's board of directors, assuring that it will feature the nation's "brightest stars."

"At my direction, we are going to make the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C., GREAT AGAIN. I have decided to immediately terminate multiple individuals from the Board of Trustees, including the Chairman, who do not share our Vision for a Golden Age in Arts and Culture. We will soon announce a new Board, with an amazing Chairman, DONALD J. TRUMP!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social account.

As for those firings, President Joe Biden named many people close to him to the board, such as his press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre and Democratic National Committee finance chairman Chris Korge.

"Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth — THIS WILL STOP. The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!" the President said.

During his first term in the White House, Trump never once went to the Kennedy Center. However, since his return he has been more active in the field of culture. For example, he named actors Mel Gibson, Sylvester Stalloneand Jon Voight ambassadors to Hollywood to "get it back on track" and "Make Hollywood great again." At the same time, the president disbanded the President's Committee on the Arts and Humanities.