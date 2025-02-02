All three soldiers aboard the Black Hawk helicopter that crashed into a plane in DC identified

Published by Joaquín Núñez Verified by 1 de febrero, 2025

Authorities identified the three soldiers who were aboard the Black Hawk helicopter that collided with a plane at Ronald Reagan Washington DC National Airport. They are Andrew Loyd Eaves, Ryan Austin O'Hara and Rebecca M. Lobach. They were all part of the 12th Aviation Battalion out of Davison Army Airfield at Fort Belvoir and were conducting night training at the time of the crash.

In total, an estimated 67 people lost their lives in the crash that took place over the Potomac River, near the DC airport.

Days after the event, the Army released the identities of three of the victims. One of them was Chief Warrant Officer 2 Andrew Loyd Eaves, a 39-year-old helicopter pilot from Great Mills, Maryland. He had been a member of the Army since 2014 and was even deployed to Afghanistan in 2017.

Throughout his career, he was awarded the Army Commendation Medal (three times), Navy Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal and Navy Achievement Medal (three times).

The second is Staff Sgt. Ryan Austin O'Hara, 28, a Georgia native. Also with a background in Afghanistan, he was based out of Hunter Army Airfield in Georgia. Among his awards were the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal (four times), Army Good Conduct Medal (three times), National Defense Service Medal and Afghanistan Campaign Medal with campaign star.

The last name released was that of Capt. Rebecca M. Lobach, of Durham, North Carolina. According to a statement released by the Army, she served as an aviation officer since July 2019 and had logged about 500 flight hours in the Black Hawk.

As reported by Fox News, "Lobach’s family had initially asked for her identity to be withheld because of unsubstantiated accusations that DEI was a factor in the crash."

Her decorations include the Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal and Army Service Ribbon.