Six years in prison for 340 lb. woman who crushed and killed her foster child

An Indiana foster mother has been sentenced to six years in prison for the death of a minor she was guarding.

The events took place in April last year and the Indiana courts have ruled that Jennifer Lee Wilson is guilty for the unintentional death of Dakota Levi Stevens, the 10-year-old boy to whom the woman applied severe physical punishment.

According to what was elucidated after the investigation, the boy died when Jennifer Lee Wilson, who weighs 340 lbs, lay on him as part of a punishment to prevent the foster child from leaving her home.

When Jennifer Lee Wilson thought the punishment was enough, she got up but the minor did not show signs of life or of responding to interactions. He was rushed to a medical facility where he was pronounced dead.

Key to the trial was the testimony of a neighbor of Jennifer Lee Wilson, who testified in front of the judge that she had received a visit from the minor at her home on the afternoon of the events. The neighbor testified that the minor sheltered in her home and asked to adopt him because his foster parents were violent towards him.

The autopsy revealed that the cause of death was mechanical asphyxia. Dakota was 4 feet 4 inches tall and weighed 91 lbs, records show. Wilson was 4 feet 11 inches and weighed 340 lbs at the time of the incident, according to NBC5.

Jennifer Wilson pleaded guilty and admitted her guilt in the underage boy's death.