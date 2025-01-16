Bob Uecker, known as 'Mr. Baseball,' dies at 90

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 16 de enero, 2025

Bob Uecker, known as Mr. Baseball and a television star, died at age 90. The news was confirmed by his longtime team, the Milwaukee Brewers. Beyond his career as a backup catcher, Uecker made a significant mark in entertainment.

MLB highlighted that Uecker had a playing career with a .200 batting average, but it was his sharp wit that ultimately earned him widespread fame:

"During one of his approximately 100 appearances on late-night shows, Uecker starred in a popular series of Miller Lite commercials, the ABC sitcom Mr. Belvedere and the Major League movie trilogy," reported The MLB's official website.

He also wrote two books and hosted Saturday Night Live and WrestleMania. Yet, his true passion was always baseball. After six seasons in the majors with the Braves, Cardinals, and Phillies, and a brief, unsuccessful stint as a Brewers scout, his voice became the iconic sound of summer throughout the Midwest.

"Uecker joined the Brewers' radio broadcasting staff in 1971 and launched a second career in broadcasting that led to his induction into the Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, the Radio Hall of Fame, the National Sportswriters and Sportswriters Association Hall of Fame, the National Association of Broadcasters Hall of Fame and the Baseball Hall of Fame as a recipient of the Ford C. Frick Award in 2003," MLB reported.