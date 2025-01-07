Two dead bodies found in the landing gear of a JetBlue plane bound for Florida

Published by Juan Peña Verified by 7 de enero, 2025

Two people were found dead in the landing gear compartment of a JetBlue plane flying from New York to Florida on Monday.

The bodies were found by operators at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Airport, according to The New York Post, while maintenance work was being performed on the aircraft.

The flight departed JFK International Airport and arrived in Florida late Monday night. According to authorities, the airline has not released the identities of the deceased while it investigates how they gained access to the plane's landing gear.

"This is a heartbreaking situation, and we are committed to working closely with authorities to support their efforts to understand how this occurred," added a spokesman for the carrier, JetBlue, in a statement reported by The New York Post.

The details of this incident are still being clarified and there is an open investigation.