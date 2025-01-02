Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 2 de enero, 2025

All U.S. citizens transiting through or traveling to the U.K. for tourism, family visits, business meetings, conferences or short-term study of 6 months or less will need an Electronic Travel Authorization (ETA) prior to travel.

"By April 2025, all visitors who do not need a visa will need an electronic travel authori[z]ation (ETA) to travel to the UK," detailed the official U.K. government website.

The measure had already been announced and will come into effect on Jan. 8. Beginning Nov. 27, 2024 travelers could apply for authorization. The State Department recently issued a reminder of the new policy.

All non-European countries that did not require a visa to enter the U.K. will now need authorization beginning Jan. 8. The requirement will be extended to citizens of European countries on April 2.

According to the U.K. government's official website, processing the authorization will cost about $12.36. To make the request, travelers will need to provide the date they are traveling.

A response is generally expected within 3 working days, but there may be a quicker decision.

Similarly, the government insisted that with the ETA, visitors are not allowed to stay in the U.K. for more than six months, undertake paid or unpaid work for a U.K. company or as a self-employed person, unless they are undertaking a permitted paid engagement or event or working on the Creative Workers visa concession.