At least four killed by tornadoes in southern part of the country

Published by Santiago Ospital Verified by 30 de diciembre, 2024

Tornadoes triggered by a severe storm left four people dead in their wake in the southern part of the country over the weekend, local authorities reported.

Two deaths were reported in Mississippi, one in Adams County and one in Lowndes County. One more death was reported in Iredell County, North Carolina, and one more in Brazoria County, Texas. In the latter, four other people were injured and several buildings were damaged, including Walt Disney Elementary School.

The National Weather Service had reported heavy rain and thunderstorms that could result in tornadoes. The storm's epicenter moved eastward during Saturday, leaving Texas and Mississippi for the Carolinas, and then was losing strength as it traveled north and east. Instead of tornadoes, it will arrive in the Northeast with rain, gusty winds and fog, according to AccuWeather.

The storm coincided with holiday travel, so authorities urged caution when taking to the road. More than 10,000 flights in the United States were due to be delayed and 500 were canceled, according to data Saturday from FlightAware.com collected by NBC News. Another 10,000 would have been backlogged on Sunday. By early Monday morning they had dropped to more than 6,000 backlogs and 260 cancellations.

Some 96,000 homes were without power, according to data from PowerOutage.us collected by USA Today.